Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, October 4

The following deaths have occurred:

Hudie O’Donnell, Maghery, Dungloe



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hudie O’Donnell, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Reposing at his home in Maghery on Wednesday from 12noon with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Crone’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private to family and neighbours only please on the morning of the Funeral.

Brian Doohan, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Brian Doohan (Brian John Dubh), Forest Road, Ballyboes, Falcarragh and formerly of Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Sally, sons Sean, Ben, Tony, Martin, Manus and grandson Brian and a wide circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at Sweeney Funeral Directors, Ballyboes, Falcarragh on Tuesday, October 4 and tomorrow Wednesday, October 5 from 4pm with Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 6 at 11am in St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Gerry Galway, Derrybeg and Belfast



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Gerry Galway, Srathmairtín, Derrybeg, originally from Belfast.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday October 4 at 5.30pm to his late residence. Rosary at 7pm on Tuesday and 8pm on Wednesday. House private from 9pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday, October 6 at 2pm, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice in care of Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

James Cannon, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of James Cannon, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork, (F92 EAD6).



Predeceased by his sisters Annie and Rosie. Survived by his wife Anna, sons James and Paul, daughters-in-law Anna and Anne, grandchildren, sisters May, Frances and Margaret, brothers Neil and Michael, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Gortahork Funeral Premises on Tuesday at 1pm going to his residence at Lower Keeldrum. Wake will commence at 3pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and handshaking.

Mary Evans (née Adair) 21 The Beeches, Ludden, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence 21 The Beeches, Ludden, Buncrana of Mary Evans (née Adair) formerly of Swilly Terrace.

Wife of the late Trevor and dear mother of Gareth and grandmother of Jack sadly missed by her relatives and friends.

Remains are reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 5 at 11.20am going to Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana for 12 noon Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.



Anna Patterson, Kiltown, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Patterson, Kiltown, Killygordon.

Reposing at her residence. House Private please with family and friends welcome.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 4 at 1.45pm for service in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.



Margaret Leeper, formerly Ballinatone, Welchtown and 104 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Margaret Leeper, formerly Ballinatone, Welchtown and 104 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Beloved daughter of the late James and Harriet Leeper. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at the home of her sister Florie Hume, 53 the Beeches, Ballybofey F93 RK8E.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, October 5 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/.

Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Blind Society of Ireland, c/o McElwee funeral director or any family member.

Philip St John Hamilton, Milford / Ballintra / Bangor, Co Down

The death has occurred of Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford/Ballintra/Bangor, Co Down.

Born in Bangor, Co Down in 1945, and formerly of Belfast and Ballintra. Passed away suddenly in Milford on Saturday.

Beloved husband of Barbara, and formerly of Prue, and cherished father of Helen. He is sadly missed by nephew John, and all of Barbara’s family - David, Amy, Anne-Marie, Ivor, Michael and Geraldine, Barry and Tess, Andrew and Avril, and especially by his grandchildren Ewan and Lily. Also extended family, friends and neighbours from Ballintra.

A procession will take place from Milford, and a funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 5 at 2pm in Cavan http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/

Friends and family are invited to a reception at Cavan Crystal Hotel from 3.30pm.

