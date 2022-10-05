Councillor taking time off work due to issues with stress/anxiety

Prominent Sinn Féin councillor and possible candidate in the next general election, Cllr Gary Doherty, has announced that he is taking time off work due to stress.

In the message on his Facebook page this (Tuesday) evening the councillor outlines his reasons for this decision.

"I've been advised by my GP to take a wee bit of time off work due to issues I've been having with stress/anxiety.

"I've been struggling for a while and over the last few weeks things have just come to a head and it was all getting too much for me.

"I have been agonising over whether or not to put this post on Facebook but I realised that the people I represent deserved to know if I had to take a wee bit of time out.

"I'm getting the help I need and rest assured I'll be back fighting fit and raring to go in no time again.

"I love nothing more than representing the people of Donegal and I fully intend to be doing that again as soon as possible.

"If you need me in the meantime drop me a line at garydoherty@donegalcoco.ie and if Liverpool could win 5-0 tonight [v Rangers in the Champions League] that would be great."

Cllr Doherty holds a number of key roles within his party structure including its representative on the Irish Central Border Area Network (ICBAN), party whip on Donegal County Council, and chairman of the council's Climate Action and Environment Strategic Policy Committee. he has also been a former cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.