Search

05 Oct 2022

Popular Buncrana restaurant Ubiquitous set to close its doors

Popular Buncrana restaurant Ubiquitous set to close its doors

Buncrana restaurant Ubiquitous is set to close its doors at the end of the month

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

A popular Buncrana restaurant will close its doors for the final at the end of the month.

Proprietor of Ubiquitous Restaurant, Stephen McDaid announced the decision shut the Main Street establishment after 12 years.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Daid said: "Hey folks , so after 12 wonderful years of owning and running Ubiquitous restaurant I’ve decided to step aside and not renew my lease it’s been a big decision but I want to pursue other goals in my life.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my fantastic staff both past and present especially Seamus and John McLaughlin who have been with me right from the start and as we all know have continued to produce the fantastic meals we all know and love which played a big part in Ubiquitous’s continued success.

"Also a massive thank you to John and Liz O'Donnell who were always there to help me throughout and to all our customers who supported ubiquitous week in week out over the years thank you it’s been a pleasure Ubiquitous restaurant will be up for lease from November 1.

"Any inquiries can contact me on mcdaidsteven@yahoo.ie or liz_odonnell@gmail.com. Also any vouchers out there can be claimed over the next 4 weeks up till the 31st October. So to conclude thank you all again for your support over past 12 years it’s been amazing xxx".

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media