Search

05 Oct 2022

Cashel na Cor recruitment issues raised at Health Forum

Cashel na Cor

Cashel na Cor

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

The appointment of a new manager at an Inishowen centre for people with learning difficulties has proved to be “challenging”, the HSE has confirmed.

Staffing issues at Cashel na Cor Resource Centre have been an ongoing issue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to a lack of staff, users of the centre have seen the number of opening days reduced to just two days a week.

The issues were raised at the recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum by councillor Albert Doherty.

In a written response to Cllr Doherty, the HSE's Community Healthcare Organisation, Chief Officer for Donegal, Dermot Monaghan confirmed that the appointment of a new manager and staff nurse were “critical” in the reopening of Cashel na Cor to pre-Covid opening hours.

“The current level of day services will be increased to pre-Covid levels once a manager and nurse have been recruited. These roles are currently being covered from existing staff resources within the wider Disability Services which is impacting on capacity,” he said.

Mr Monaghan confirmed that the post for manager was approved last November but “recruitment has been challenging to date. Interviews are due to take place this month and the service, with HR and Recruitment support, aims to have a person in this role as soon as possible.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media