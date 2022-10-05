Donegal trailer company earns top business accolade

Donegal company Trailerstuff has been named trailer and parts distribution company 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Trailerstuff is a distributor of trailer parts and towing equipment which operates nationwide.

The Killybegs company stocks many premium brands including Brian James Trailers, Al-Ko Kober, Knott-Avonride, Aspöck Systems and Bradley.

Trailerstuff has been recognised with its fourth Business All-Star Accreditation for outstanding contribution to quality and standards in trailer and parts distribution.

Reacting to the announcement, Trailerstuff general manager Declan Mc Brearty said: “It is an honour to accept the Top Business Accolade and a true testament to the hard-working team we have here at Trailerstuff. Working with AIBF over the last number of years has challenged us in many different areas, and has helped us become a more dynamic company with very strong values, which we will continue to use to guide us into the future. A massive thanks must also go to our loyal customers who have supported us down through the years and we look forward to many more years of success.”

Deputy chair on the adjudication board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “Trailerstuff has achieved AIBF All-Ireland Trailer and parts distribution company 2022. The Accreditation is in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in trailer and parts distribution. Furthermore, we wish to recognise Trailerstuff’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer-centricity. Trailerstuff is hereby included in The AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence for a fourth successive year.”