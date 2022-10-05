Search

05 Oct 2022

Donegal TDs call for ‘foolish’ concrete products levy to be replaced

Sinn Féin motion calls for ‘badly designed and unacceptable’ Government proposal to be replaced with a levy focused on banks and developers

'Anybody who says now that we shouldn't be in government, they are an absolute disgrace'- Padraig MacLochlainn

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn told the Dáil that banks have not assisted families dealing with the impact of defective concrete products

Reporter:

Declan Magee

05 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal TDs have called for the Government to remove its “foolish” concrete products levy while calling for it to be replaced with a levy focused on banks and developers.
The Government expects to raise €80 million per year from the levy which was announced during the Budget. The levy is to be used to help fund the €2.57billion mica redress scheme.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland has said the levy will add up to €4,000 to the cost of a regular semi-detached home.
The Mica Action Group, which represents more than 3,000 people affected by Mica in Donegal, has described the levy as a “blunt and cruel instrument” that will further financially punish homeowners.
A Sinn Féin motion calling for the “badly designed and unacceptable” Government proposal to be replaced with a levy “focused on the banks, profits of big developers and those who were responsible for the defects” was debated on Tuesday night. A vote on the motion was to take place on Wednesday evening.

Concrete levy will put ‘burden and pain’ on to ordinary homeowners – McDonald

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn told the Dáil that banks have not assisted families dealing with the impact of defective concrete products by restructuring their loans or writing down debt. He said the failure of the Government to ask the banks to help affected families “is shocking”.
“I can speak with authority only about my own county, Donegal. The role of the banks there has been absolutely shameful. Right up to this moment, families who have needed help from their banks to navigate this crisis to rebuild their lives have not been helped, yet the Government is not proposing a levy on the banking sector to assist in this crisis.”
He said the Government had the opportunity “to demonstrate by its actions that it will have zero tolerance” for those responsible for the crisis.
“It is not just about this foolish concrete levy; it is also about showing people that what happened will never happen again and that the taxpayer will not be exposed. Moreover, it is about showing that families will not have their lives destroyed.”
Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle said the levy is “a further punishment for the victims of the mica scandal”.
“That is what is really shocking about this debate. It is a further piling on of wrongdoing on top of them. The victims of the mica scandal are still waiting for the redress scheme to be announced, yet the costs they face will be increased by the levy the Government is proposing in the budget. That is completely wrong, but it is typical of what the Government is about and the lazy way the Government does its work.”
He described the levy as “extremely lazy”. “The Government will introduce a levy, knowing it will be passed on to the costs of the people who have to pay for building work. They will pay the levy, and the Government can dress it up as a levy on the building industry when in fact it is actually a levy on the people who pay to get work done in the building industry.”
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe accused Sinn Féin of wanting “a bigger levy on the one hand” but being opposed to “this levy, which is smaller than some of the figures I heard the Opposition party members mention”.
“I acknowledge it has a risk and that there are consequences here which will need teasing out and debate. How can Sinn Féin, however, want a bigger levy for which more is paid and not suggest that there are risks for that also?”

He said an independent assessment the Government has done shows there is a potential cost of between €800 and €1,600 for a typical three-bedroomed detached house or €750 to €1,100 for a six-floor apartment block with a basement.
“I acknowledge that there are still costs and risks but they are very different to the ones that we have heard in the public debate so far,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media