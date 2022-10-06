Tributes paid to popular Buncrana man Brendan Crummey

Tributes have been paid following the sad passing of popular Buncrana man, Brendan Crummey.

The Belfast native was prominent member of the Inishowen community being involved with numerous groups, including his beloved Buncrana Hearts.

Brendan was a former Buncrana Hearts chairman, senior team manager and underage coach.

The club paid this moving tribute on its Facebook page: "A native of Belfast Brendan or Big Brum as he was affectionately known as relocated to the town a good number of years ago from Reading were he had worked alongside a few of the Fletcher brothers from Buncrana and almost immediately he volunteered at the club.

"With Gary Duffy they coached our U15 & 17 teams to much success I may add. Brendan then took over the reins of our Senior team and guided them to the USL League Cup Final were they ultimately lost to a very good Fanad Utd side.

"Brendan's final role at the club was to serve as our Chairman once again he carried out this role with great distinction alongside his great friend Derek Smith before stepping down due to work commitments.

"Brendan took up his second love golf and again he excelled and is pictured playing in our Golf Classic in 2021.

"Big Brum played a huge role in the development of our club and will always be fondly remembered around Castle Park.

"Our sincerest condolences go to his Wife Tina, to Rachel Brother's Padraig & Seamus, Sister's Mary & Clare, Son in Law Ian and grandchildren Matthew and Cailey.

"Ar dheis de go raibh a anam".

Brendan was also a supervisor for the Carn Parish CE Scheme since 2014.

"Brendan brought a vast depth of knowledge and experience to the post and implemented many things that will leave a lasting legacy for many years to come in Carndonagh and the surrounding areas," the scheme wrote on its Facebook page.

"Brendan was a big supporter of the community and the community groups and his passion for CE was evident in how he dealt with the Particpants. Brendan would encourage everyone he met and was a great believer in the training opportunities provided by CE.

"Nothing gave Brendan greater happiness than seeing one of the participants complete a training course or a Major award and move on to employment.

"Everyone was treated with respect and as Supervisor he always championed Carn Parish CE Scheme because he knew and understood the benefit that the Scheme brought to the local community."

The post added: "All of us at Carn Parish Scheme are devastated and we will never forget Brendan and everything he has done here. His legacy will live on."

Brendan was also a former board member of Inishowen charity iCARE. The charity described Mr Crummey as an "absolute gentleman who gave so freely of his time to support our members".

Buncrana Golf Club said: "The committee on behalf of our members would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of our member Brendan Crummey, who sadly passed away earlier today (Wednesday). Brendan was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed here at the club."

Brendan's remain are reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday, October 8 at 9.15am to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana.

Brendan's funeral cortege will be leaving from Murphy's Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 12 at 11.00am travelling to O'Kane's Funeral Home, Donegal Street, Belfast to repose.

Cremation will take place on Thursday, October 13 at 1.20pm in Roselawn Crematorium.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.