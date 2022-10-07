'Silent prayers are being said as there’s people still trapped in the building'

People are still trapped inside the Applegreen building in Creeslough following a major explosion this afternoon, according to Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Doherty was speaking to RTÉ Six-One from the scene, where there is a service station that includes a shop and apartments, admitting it was a “dark day”.

“This is something that is your worst nightmare,” Doherty said. “At 3:15pm, a massive explosion that could be heard for miles around ripped right through this building. It’s very sombre. There are silent prayers being said as there’s people still trapped in the building.

“The emergency services are doing everything they can to remove the rubble. They were here very quickly and locals were at the scene also, trying to assist earlier on. Everyone is just holding on, hoping that they can make contact with loved ones.

“The building has been cordoned off and it’s up to Gardai, the emergency services, the fire department and our national ambulance services. There are a number of helicopters here in the scene as well, all in an effort so that people are given the treatment they need and to enable a rescue as quickly as possible. People are being airlifted away to hospitals in the region. The story emerging from Creeslough is a terrible one. It’s a really dark story."

Doherty added that the Applegreen complex in Creeslough would’ve been particularly busy at that time and all people could do was wait and hope with the emergency services doing all they can.

“A quiet, close-knit village, this is the only shop in the town,” he said. “It’s the shop, it’s the petrol station, it’s the deli, it's the post office, it’s where the hairdresser is. Just after 3pm, just after the schools [finish], people are going to collect their pensions. It’s a very bust locality, this shop, at this time. When these scenes unfolded, everyone was in shock. It’s surreal. People are holding on for hope or any positive news.

“Everyone is hoping for the best. But this is a devastating explosion that has happened here in Creeslough. There’s a dark cloud over this community. Nothing has been confirmed as yet and we will leave that up to the emergency services and the Gardai. This is a dark, dark day, where there is a dark cloud over the entire community of Creeslough and further afield as the scene unfolds before us.”