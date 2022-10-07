Three people dead after Creeslough explosion

Three fatalities have been confirmed following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

There is an ongoing rescue operation with people trapped in the rubble.

Sniffer dogs have been drafted in and emergency response teams, using specialised equipment are sifting through the debris at the Applegreen service staton. The complex houses a shop, post office and an apartment block.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that there have been three fatalities.

“This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time,” a spokesperson from the Garda Press Office said.

Letterkenny University Hospital has tonight stood down a major emergency standby plan which was enacted following the explosion, which happened at around 3.20pm.

The The hospital continues to treat those injured in the incident and remains on hand to provide all necessary medical assistance required.

A spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group said: “We continue to appeal to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency.

“Please contact your GP or out of hours service in the first instance. NowDoc has increased staffing tonight to help deal with any additional demands.”