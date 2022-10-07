Sporting events - including SFC final - postponed following Creeslough tragedy

The Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's is just one of a number of local sporting events postponed this weekend as a consequence of the tragedy in Creeslough this afternoon.

Three fatalities have been confirmed following an explosion at the Applegreen service station complex at approximately 3:20pm, with emergency services continuing to work throughout the night.

Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's were due to meet on Sunday in the showpiece of the Donegal GAA calendar, the SFC final, with the sides also due to face one another in the curtain-raiser, the Senior B final.



The decision was made tonight to call off all GAA fixtures that were scheduled for the weekend, including the Junior A final between Letterkenny Gaels and Carndonagh, and the Junior B decider where Letterkenny Gaels were due to face Naomh Ultan - both in Letterkenny on Saturday. The Division 2 relegation play-off, where St Mary's Convoy were down to play neighbours Red Hughs, is also off.

"The extent of fatalities and injuries at the terrible explosion this evening is not yet clear but there is little doubt that a tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding," read a statement from Donegal GAA. "The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved with CLG Dhún na nGall are with the community of Creeslough, the hardworking emergency services and the Gaels of CLG Naomh Micheál at this terrible time.

"Ba mhaith linn ár mbeannachtaí a sheoladh chuig gach duine atá buailte mar gheall ar an tragóid seo ar an Chraoslach. Suaimhneas síoraí daofa uilig. All Donegal club championship games this weekend are being cancelled including the four county finals tomorrow afternoon and on Sunday."

The Donegal LGFA had planned a double-header on Sunday in Lifford, with St Naul's and St Eunan's in the Senior Shield final and Termon playing Red Hughs in the Junior B Shield final. Both have also been postponed.

"Due to the awful tragedy in Cresslough today we are cancelling all LGFA activities in the county this weekend," read a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected."

The Donegal Junior Football League also announced that it executive also made the decision not to have any fixtures contested.

"Due to the horrific events that occurred in Creeslough earlier today the Executive Committee of the Donegal Junior League have decided to cancel this weekend's full fixture list," read a statement. "To be clear, there will be no Saturday or Sunday League Fixtures played.

"This directive also includes the matches that were scheduled by the Ulster FA in which some of our Donegal Junior League teams were meant to participate. At this time there is a lot of uncertainty, for now our thoughts and prayers are with the community of Creeslough and the wider County Donegal area. We pray also for the Emergency Services, may God give you all strength and guide you as you carry out your rescue work."

The Donegal Motor Club consulted with Motorsport Ireland and decided to postpone the Harvest Rally, which was due to be based in the Cloughaneely area on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with all who have been affected at this time,” a statement said.