Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 8

The following deaths have occurred:

Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe



The peaceful death has occurred at Fourhills Nursing Home, Glasgow of Charles Rodgers, formerly of Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget, much-loved Dad and dear Grandad.

Funeral Mass at The Immaculate Conception RC Church, 2049 Maryhill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday, October 12 at 10am with burial afterwards in Kentigern’s Cemetery arriving at 11.15am.

Family and friends are welcome.

Patrick Gallagher, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Patrick Gallagher, Deerpark, New Ross, Wexford and formerly of Burtonport.

Predeceased by his brother Manus and his sisters Mary and Rita, beloved husband of Philomena and dearly loved father of Angela, Roger, and Caroline. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Patrick, Roan, Faye, and Darragh, sons-in-law Joe, and Robin, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Cremation Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Eamon Mc Groarty, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamon Mc Groarty, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Antoinette and much loved father to Oliver and Ogilvie, cherished brother of Kathleen (Canada). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sister, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House Private to family and friends only, please.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

John (Winnie) Rodgers, Arranmore



The peaceful death has taken place of John Winnie Rodgers, Arranmore.

Survived by his wife Nellie, sons Michael, Danny and John, daughters-in-law Crona and Leanna, grandchildren Mia, Hanna, Donall, Callum and Evan, brother Frank, sister Anne and a wide extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Winnie and siblings Joe, Micky, and Dinny.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am.

Family flowers only.

Eddie Friel, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Eddie Friel, Kildrum, Carrigans, F93 F960, formally Ballyhernan, Fanad and Keshends, Newtowncunningham.

He passed away peacefully in his 93rd year at his late residence, surrounded by his much-loved wife and his 11 children.

Eddie will be sorely missed by his devoted wife Margaret (née Doherty, Inch Island), his 11 children – Jacqueline Barr (Keshends), Kieran, (Keshends), Deirdre Coady (Manorcunningham), Vincent, (Kildrum), Patricia Diver (Letterkenny), Eunan, (Derry), Maura Toner (Inch Island), Denise Grant (Quigley’s Point), Karol (Keshends), Aisling Healy (Convoy), Michelle Murray (Letterkenny) and their spouses, 34 adored grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence Kildrum, Carrigans. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral from there on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham with internment in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty funeral directors, any family member or directly by using the following link: https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html

Brendan Crummey, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of Brendan Crummey, 4 The Meadows, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Tina, loving parent of Rachel Sneddon, dear grandad of Matthew and Cailey, dear father-in-law of Ian and much loved brother of Padraig, Seamus, Mary, Clare and the late Sean.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Saturday at 9.15am to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Brendan’s funeral cortege will be leaving Murphy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11am travelling to O’Kane’s Funeral Home, Donegal Street, Belfast to repose.

Anne Gormley, Ramelton



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Gormley, Lennon View, Ramelton, F92Y5D4.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pulmonary Rehab Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Brendan McLaughlin, Clonmany



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brendan McLaughlin, Annagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private please from 9pm to 11am with strictly family only on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Monaghan, Laghey

The death has occurred of Patrick Monaghan, Drummanus, Laghey.

His remains are reposing at his home in Drumanis, Laghey, F94E3V9 on Friday from 12 noon until 10pm. There will be a one-way system in operation for the wake, with entry from the N15 at The Salmon Inn sign/wake house signs and exiting via the Mullinasole/Carrick Road. Family home private on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

