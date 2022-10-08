Breaking news: Creeslough explosion death toll rises to nine

Emergency crews continue to sift through the rubble as the search for bodies continues
As an unimaginable tragedy unfolds before the grief-stricken community in Creeslough, the death toll from an explosion on Friday has risen to nine.
Emergency crews continue to sift through the rubble as the search for bodies continues.
A specialised crew was aided by sniffer dogs in a major rescue mission following the blast at around 3.20pm.
By Saturday morning, seven fatalities were confirmed and the toll rose by another two just before noon.
Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical treatment, An Garda Síochána confirmed and there are fears that more bodies are trapped in the debris.
“The heart had been torn out of our community,” Fr John Joe Duffy, the visibly-upset local parish priest, said.
“This is a tragedy that is beyond belief. It is an accident beyond our imagining.
“This has happened in the heart of our community. A sad reality just unfolded. This is our community, this is the shop where we all meet.”
Fire services and ambulance personnel, including some from Northern Ireland, rushed to the scene.
The N56 road remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.
A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident. Traffic diversions remain in place at this time.”
