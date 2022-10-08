Carndonagh vigil for victims of Creeslough tragedy

It was confirmed on Saturday that ten people lost their lives as a result of the explosion
A candle-lit vigil is to be held in Carndonagh on Saturday night in support of everyone affected by the explosion in Creeslough in which ten people lost their lives.
Members of the emergency services from Inishowen were involved in the major rescue operation which was launched after the explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
It was confirmed on Saturday that four men, three women, two teenagers and a young girl lost their lives following the explosion. Community groups in the town, including Carndonagh GAA, will be taking part.
The vigil is taking place at the Diamond at 8pm.
