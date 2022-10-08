Superintendent says Creeslough explosion appears to be a 'tragic accident'

The Superintendent of the Milford Garda District said that although investigative leads will have to be followed, early indications into the explosion in Creeslough on Friday “point towards a tragic accident.”

Superintendent David Kelly explained that An Garda Siochana must still follow due processes to investigate the scene at the Applegreen complex where 10 people lost their lives following an explosion.

“We have to keep an open mind as a police service as to how we investigate this,” he said in Milford this afternoon. “Our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident. That said, being a Garda I have to take a holistic and overall view. We’re looking into it and following certain investigative angles.”





Superintendent Kelly passed on his condolences to the people of north-west Donegal, where he had been in nearby Falcarragh on Friday before the accident that took place at approximately 3:15pm.

“Yesterday afternoon I went to a meeting in Falcarragh,” Kelly said. “Little did I know that I’d be standing here today talking about a tragedy in the community. This has left Creeslough devastated. On behalf of myself and my colleagues who attended the scene yesterday, we offer our very sincere condolences.

“Initially the Fire Service took the lead in this operation. We assisted them from a Garda perspective in attending the scene, securing the scene and making it a safe place for them to work and indeed the HSE ambulance personnel. There was great assistance given from emergency services from this jurisdiction and we also received help from Northern Ireland. That’s what it is to be in Donegal - we look out for each other.

“Resources were initially resourced from the Milford Garda Station here, assisted by members who were off duty. I’m proud to say I didn’t even have to ask members, that just came in from Letterkenny, Ballyshannon and Buncrana, as well as working with the Garda National Technical Bureau. We have specialist units within Donegal that are being used.”

Support for anyone who might’ve been affected by the tragedy has been put in place by both the Garda and the Health Service Executive, as the story continues to unravel.

“We have put a family liaison officer in place with the families of the deceased,” Superintendent Kelly added. “ We are also working with the HSE in regards to offering psychological safety to the families and the wider community. We will also treat people from our own services, including the fire and ambulances services. The necessary resources will be put in place.”