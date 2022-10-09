Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 9

The following deaths have occurred:

- Krystyna Ciszak, Letterkenny

- Monica Quinn, Ballyshannon

- Maureen Baikie, Annagry

- Jessica Gallagher, Creeslough

- Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe

- Patrick Gallagher, Burtonport

- Eamon Mc Groarty, Stranorlar

Krystyna Ciszak, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Krystyna Ciszak, 14 Tara Court, Letterkenny. She passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family and staff of the hospital. Beloved wife of Karol, much loved mother of Malgorzata and her partner Kieran.

Private prayers at Marley's Funeral Home Letterkenny on Monday, October 17 followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for private cremation.

Monica Quinn, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Monica Quinn, 63 St Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, October 8 until 10pm and on Sunday from 12pm to 9pm. Wake is walk though only please, house private at all other times. Removal on Monday, October 10 to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan for 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Monica's cremation can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons funeral home on 087 2218483.

Maureen Baikie, Annagry



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Baikie, Bunaman, Annagry.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, October 9 from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Viewing on Monday, October 10 from 3pm until 6pm with removal afterwards to her late home.

House strictly private to family only.

Funeral mass on Tuesday in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Jessica Gallagher, Creeslough



The tragic death has taken place of Jessica Gallagher, Killoughcarran, Creeslough. House strictly private to family neighbours and friends only.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe



The peaceful death has occurred at Fourhills Nursing Home, Glasgow of Charles Rodgers, formerly of Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget, much-loved Dad and dear Grandad.

Funeral Mass at The Immaculate Conception RC Church, 2049 Maryhill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday, October 12 at 10am with burial afterwards in Kentigern’s Cemetery arriving at 11.15am.

Family and friends are welcome.

Patrick Gallagher, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Patrick Gallagher, Deerpark, New Ross, Wexford and formerly of Burtonport.

Predeceased by his brother Manus and his sisters Mary and Rita, beloved husband of Philomena and dearly loved father of Angela, Roger, and Caroline. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Patrick, Roan, Faye, and Darragh, sons-in-law Joe, and Robin, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Cremation Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Eamon McGroarty, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamon Mc Groarty, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Antoinette and much-loved father to Oliver and Ogilvie, cherished brother of Kathleen (Canada). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sister, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House Private to family and friends only, please.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie