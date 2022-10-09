Search

09 Oct 2022

Donegal comes out in force to support Creeslough with vigils throughout the county

There are a series of vigils taking place throughout the county over the weekend as Donegal pays its respects to the people of Creeslough

Reporter:

Alan Foley

09 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

In the wake of the Creeslough tragedy that claimed the life of 10 people on Friday, the people of Donegal have been coming together to pay their respects with a series of vigils throughout the county.

Vigils took place last night, Saturday, in Carndonagh, Kerrykeel and Mullaghaderg.

A short vigil to remember the 10 people who lost their lives in Creeslough will take place on the Diamond, Donegal Town today, Sunday, at 3.15pm.

There will be a vigil today, Sunday at 4pm at the top of Milford town. Representatives from the churches in Milford will also be in attendance at the vigil offering support.

In Kilmacrennan, people are asked to stand together and show their support at the Chapel car park at 4pm.

Creeslough explosion: Ten victims named by Gardai

Two students at a secondary school and a five-year-old girl are among those who lost their lives in Friday's explosion which has rocked Creeslough and its environs

Fanad United will be having a vigil in the Community Center, Triagh-a-locha this Sunday evening at 4pm.

A vigil will be held in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 5pm to pray for all those affected by the tragedy.

Downings GAA club will be holding a Vigil on Sunday evening at 6pm at the stand on the main pitch. 

St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny will hold a vigil Sunday evening at 6.30pm in the Main Stand to show support for the of Creeslough and St Michael's GAA club.

The Meenderry Reunion Band along with other local groups will be holding a vigil at 7pm in Falcarragh.

A vigil will be held in Colmcille Church, Tory Island on Sunday at 7pm to pray for all those affected by tragedy in Creeslough.

If there is a vigil near you please let us know on news@donegallive.ie

Buncrana GAA has arranged a candlelight vigil that will be held at the shorefront on Sunday evening at 7pm to show support to the community of Creeslough, and all those affected by this tragedy. 

There will be a candlelight vigil  on Sunday in the square, Clonmany at 7pm. 

A candlelight vigil will be held in Castlefinn at  The Diamond at 7pm  on Sundayto allow people to come together and remember the victims and their loved ones. 

A vigil ceremony has been arranged for 7pm on Sunday evening at the Columban Hall, Newtowncunningham.

Naomh Padraig GAA club in Muff will hold a vigil on Sunday evening at club grounds at 7pm to show support to the people of Creeslough and St Michael's GAA Club.

In Ardara, all are invited to attend October Devotions on Sunday at 7.30pm in the Church of the Holy Family.

St Conal’s parish Kilclooney, will have a short vigil and prayer service on Sunday in the church at 7pm as a support for the victims and families.

There will be a candle-lit vigil held in the village of Manorcunningham on Sunday evening at 7.30pm. The vigil will be held outside the Resource Centre but if the weather is bad, it will be held inside the centre.

Moville will hold a candlelight on Sunday, at 7pm,  followed by service at 7.30pm in the chapel.

In Malin village, a vigil will be held on the Green on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Killybegs GAA is holding a 10-minute vigil of prayer at St Mary's Church, Killybegs, on Monday at 7pm.

In Ballybofey on Monday evening at 7pm, there will be a candlelight vigil in the car park besides McElhinney’s attended by local clergy. 

