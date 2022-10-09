Liverpool FC 'deeply saddened' at death of young fan Leona Harper

Liverpool FC say they are ‘deeply saddened’ by the death of 14-year-old supporter Leona Harper.

Leona was one of ten people killed in Friday’s horrific explosion in Creeslough.

Ahead of their Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday, Liverpool FC shared their sympathies in a message accompanied by a picture of Leona and her father, Hugh, an Arsenal fan.

“One of the victims of the tragedy in Creeslough Co Donegal was Leona Harper,” Liverpool FC said.

“Leona was a massive LFC fan and today should have been a day to enjoy with her family and dad Hugh with LFC taking on Arsenal. Our thoughts are with all in this very difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Leona. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as all those affected by Friday's tragedy.”

Leona was a member of Letterkenny Rugby Club, who said their ‘worst fears’ were confirmed when news of her death began to filter through on Saturday evening.

The club said: “Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

“To Leona's parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC and England international footballer Stan Collymore has extended sympathy to those affected by the fatal explosion.

Sending love to those affected he said “some of the warmest and genuine people” he met were from Donegal, which he has visited many times.

