Inishowen man in critical condition after accident in Australia

An Inishowen man is in critical condition after an accident in Australia.

Clonmany native Eoin Sweeney was struck by an ambulance in Sydney. The 28-year-old has suffered serious head injuries in the crash on Saturday night.

It is believed the ambulance was responding to an urgent call when Mr Sweeney, a pedestrian, was struck shortly after midnight on Sunday at Elizabeth Street in the Surry Hills suburb.

Mr Sweeney was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he is reported to be in a critical but stable condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses as their investigation into the crash continues.

His family are currently on their way to Australia to be by his side.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $55,000 to support Eoin’s medical expenses and aftercare. Visit the GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/0fbf7f25