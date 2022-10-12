Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hugh Kelly, Creeslough

- Aiden Byrne, Kilcar

- Patricia Mann-Burns, Glenties

- Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

- Martina Martin (née Russell), Creeslough and Letterkenny

- Leona Harper, Letterkenny

- James Monaghan and Catherine O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan

- Rosemary Martin, Lifford

- Helena Quinn, Letterkenny

- Maureen O’Donnell, Lettershambo, Cloghan and formerly of Cloghanbeg

- Brigid Corbett, Tipperary and Fanad

- James O'Flaherty, Dunfanaghy

- Joseph Mulvenna, Falcarragh

- Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe

Hugh Kelly, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Hugh Kelly, Castledoe, Creeslough, F92 CY63. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher.

His remains will be reposing at Lackagh Bridge, Creeslough from 11am, Wednesday October 12, 2022. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Aiden Byrne, Kilcar



The death has occurred of Aiden Byrne, Roxborough, Kilcar.

The family home will be open from 11am and 10pm on Wednesday and private to family at all other times.

Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church Kilcar on Thursday at 11.15am.

Committal of ashes will take place privately at a later date.

Patricia Mann-Burns, Glenties

The death has taken place of Patricia Mann Burns, Gortnasillagh, Glenties, wife of the late Gilbert Burns.

Reposing at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Thursday from 1pm with service at the funeral home at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Church Road, Glenties.

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan, née McCrabbe, Newtowncunningham

Kate will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends.

Kate was predeceased by her sister Lynn.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Donations if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe

Martina Martin (née Russell), Creeslough and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Martina Martin (née Russell) Bluebell Cottage, Duntally, Creeslough, formerly Roughpark, Letterkenny, as a result of a tragic accident in Creeslough.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Neil, Oisin and Grainne, husband Derek, mother Nancy, brother Michael, sisters Marie, Amanda and Kathryn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her father Michael.

Remains reposing at her home in Duntally, Creeslough. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 13, at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Michael’s Church Creeslough.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Creeslough Community Support Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Leona Harper, Letterkenny

The tragic death occurred, in Creeslough, of Leona Harper, 21 Mullaghban, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Hugh and Donna. Sorely missed by brothers Anthony and Jamie and grandmother Mary Doherty. Fondly remembered by extended family members, school friends and rugby team mates.

Removal has taken place from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, to her late residence.

Funeral from there at 1pm on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton (via Ramelton road) followed by interment in Termon graveyard (via Milford, Portlean and Kilmacrennan).

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations to a charity yet to be chosen by the family at a later date, care of any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

James Monaghan and Catherine O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan

The tragic deaths occurred, in Creeslough, of Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan of 14 Race Course, Kilmacrennan, formerly of Drimnaraw, Creeslough.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter Sinead, mother Margaret, partner Charlie Flood, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her baby daughter Paige, and her father Edward (Ned).

James will be sorely missed by his beloved father Chris Monaghan, Grandparents, Charlie, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Paige.

Their remains are reposing at their late residence at 14 Race Course, Kilmacrennan. Family time please from 10pm to 11am on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Foundation c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Rosemary Martin, Lifford

The death has occurred at St Joseph`s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Rosemary Martin (née Brennan), 41 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Raphoe.

Beloved wife of Kevin, much loved mother of Andrea, Noel, P.J., Deborah, Kevin Jnr. and the late baby Colleen, and sister of John, Liam, Joe, Kate, Ann, Geraldine and the late Marjorie.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Joseph`s Community Hospital. Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Helena Quinn, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her late residence of Helena Quinn, 42 Cnoc ard, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her aunt's house, Angela Bradley, Letterleague, Letterkenny. Funeral on Wednesday at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, with interment in Conwal Cemetery.

House strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral. Mass and graveyard is open to everyone.

Maureen O’Donnell, Lettershambo, Cloghan and formerly of Cloghanbeg

The death has taken place at her residence of Maureen O’Donnell, née Cossan, Lettershambo, Cloghan and formerly of Cloghanbeg.

Remains reposing at the home of Maggie and Hugh Bonner’s in Lettershambo.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, October 12 in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

Brigid Corbett, Tipperary and Fanad

The death has occurred of Bríd Corbett, née Friel, Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly Fanad and Newtowncunningham.

She passed away suddenly after a short illness. Breda will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Timothy (formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles), daughters Marguerita (Mags, Castleiney, Templemore) and Johannah (Staffordshire), sons Laurence (Gloucestershire) and John (Navan), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Susan and Jo, Mag's partner William and Johannah's partner James, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence, arriving at Holycross Abbey today, Wednesday, October 12 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

James O'Flaherty, Dunfanaghy

The tragic death occurred, in Creeslough, of James O'Flaherty, Rinclevan, Dunfanaghy, originally of Sydney, Australia. Predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O'Flaherty.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Tracey (née O'Donnell), son Hamish, brother John, sister-in-law Serena and children Amber and Ebony (O'Flaherty), mother-in-law and father-in-law Margaret and Patrick O'Donnell, brother-in-law Odhran O'Donnell and partner Megan, sister-in-law Joanne Devenney and her husband Brian and children Áiria, Seren and Raenah (Devenney).

His remains reposed at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg with removal last evening to the family home in Dunfanaghy to repose overnight.

House private to family and close friends, only.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Joseph Mulvenna, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Joseph (Jo) Mulvenna, Rocktown, Falcarragh, F92 D827.

Reposed at his home. Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s, Donegall Street, Belfast on Wednesday at 9.30am.

Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe



The peaceful death has occurred at Fourhills Nursing Home, Glasgow of Charles Rodgers, formerly of Raphoe.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget, much-loved Dad and dear Grandad.

Funeral Mass at The Immaculate Conception RC Church, 2049 Maryhill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday, October 12 at 10am with burial afterwards in Kentigern’s Cemetery arriving at 11.15am.

Family and friends are welcome.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie