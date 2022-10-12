Creeslough explosion victim Hugh Kelly to be laid to rest on Friday

The late Hugh Kelly
The funeral of popular Creeslough farmer Hugh Kelly will take place on Friday.
The 59-year-old, late of Castledoe, Creeslough, was one of the ten people killed last Friday in the Creeslough explosion.
Known as ‘Hughie’, he was the eldest victim of the tragedy.
A farmer in the area, he also worked in construction and local residents recall him as ‘cheery’.
His passing is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends.
Hugh was predeceased by his parents, Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher.
His Funeral Mass will be held in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.
