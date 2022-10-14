Three bedroom Ballyliffin home up for auction

A three-bedroom detached home measuring 120 sqm, located on the stunning Inishowen peninsula is going up for auction later this month.

With an advised minimum value (AMV) of €130,000, Number 49 Aughrim Heights, near Ballyliffin, is a six-minute drive from the magnificent Pollan Strand – a 3km stretch of sand which enjoys unrivalled views of Malin Head, Glashedy Island and the Isle of Doagh.

All local amenities in Ballyliffin village are within walking distance and Ballyliffin Golf Club – which hosted the 2018 Irish Open – is a five-minute drive away.

Two of the three bedrooms are ensuite.

There is also an entrance hallway, kitchen, lounge, sunroom, utility room and a family bathroom.

Meanwhile, Number 27 Dromore Park, Killygordon, is the second Donegal home going under the virtual hammer in the sale organised by the property portal youbid.ie.

With an AMV of €65,000, this modern three-bedroom detached home has one ensuite bedroom, back and front gardens and off-street parking.

There is also an entrance porch, lounge, kitchen and dining area, family bathroom, utility room and guest WC.

Located in a well-presented estate 27km from Letterkenny, the property is close to the local national school and all other amenities.

Agents are expecting interest from first-time buyers and astute investors.

Twenty-two properties from 10 counties are listed in the October 27 auction.

All are listed on the platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.