Gardai carry out searches in Donegal in labour exploitation investigation
Gardai in Donegal have carried out searches as part of an international operation targeting labour exploitation.
Gardai participated in theEMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats) joint-action operation against human trafficking for labour exploitation in the agricultural sector last month.
The operation was executed alongside participating European law enforcement authorities and EUROPOL. The European Labour Authority also supported the operation.
Over the course of the week (September 14-21), Gardaí and WRC officials met with and spoke to over 35 staff. No human trafficking offences were disclosed.
