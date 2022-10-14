Job Opportunity: John F. Loughrey is seeking to recruit a Financial Advisor
John F. Loughrey Financial Services is the leading firm of impartial financial advisors in the northwest. For nearly 40 years, we have been helping clients plan for their retirement, save for their future and protect their greatest assets.
John F. Loughrey is now seeking to recruit a Financial Advisor for their premises, in Letterkenny. Financial Advisor – Job Details
Contract: Full-Time, Permanent Salary: Competitive Basic Rate with opportunity for performance related bonus Hours of work: 9am - 5.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am – 5.00pm Friday
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Build and maintain long-term client relationships, through quality of service and advice;
Review our existing clients on a regular basis, update them on their existing business, identify any gaps in their financial needs and address these accordingly;
Conduct research and data analysis for clients;
Provide advice on all aspects of clients’ requirements and wealth management planning;
To meet and exceed targets set by the Company in various areas;
Endeavour to bring new clients into the organisation and help them to plan for financial security in the future;
Keep updated with all relevant regulations, legislation, policies, and procedures;
Ensure that the service provided meets the highest ethical standards and all regulatory requirements;
Adopt an open, honest approach and deal with all aspects of client affairs with integrity;
Communicate information to clients in a manner appropriate for their level of understanding; and
Maintain own knowledge of current affairs and the potential impact on client issues
Essential Criteria
Hold the QFA designation, with RPA, SIA or CFP qualification AND have worked in an advisory role in the brokerage industry for a minimum of 3 years; OR
Hold the QFA designation AND have worked in an advisory role in the brokerage industry for a minimum of 5 years;
Demonstrate evidence of ability to manage a portfolio of clients;
Strong organisational skills to manage multiple clients demands; and Interpersonal skills and ability to network required
Desirable Criteria
Desire to undertake or work towards additional relevant qualifications such as the RPA, SIA or CFP would be beneficial.
Other Benefits
Income protection scheme, death in service, pension scheme, additional annual leave based on length of service.
How to apply To apply for this position, please send your CV to lisa@jfl.ie along with a brief cover letter clearly outlining why you have applied for the position and how you meet the criteria before midnight on Sunday 16th October.
John F. Loughrey Financial Services is an equal opportunities employer.
