Criminal Asset Bureau seize criminal gang's goods in Donegal

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in Donegal and in counties Limerick and Cork today Friday, October 14 targeting a Limerick-based organised criminal gang.
The operation was conducted by bureau officers, supported by the Southern Regional Armed Response Unit and gardaí from Donegal and Limerick.
Searches were conducted in five separate locations and resulted in the seizure of the following :
• 1 Rolex Watch
• €8,900 in cash at the Limerick search site
• €14,000 in cash at the Cork search site
• Documents and conveyance files
"Today’s search operation marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation which will target assets including properties linked to a criminal gang," a spokesperson said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.