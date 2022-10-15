Yellow Thunderstorm alert for Donegal

Yellow alert issued for Donegal
Met Éireann has issued a moderate weather, yellow thunderstorm warning this morning that affects Donegal.
A status yellow weather alert is given to warn those at risk from certain weather because of their location and/or their activity. It advises these people to take preventative action. Expected weather conditions in a status yellow alert do not pose an immediate risk to the general population.
Met Éireann says there will be further heavy showers and thunderstorms today coupled with strong and gusty south-westerly winds and possible falls of hail.
Disruption is expected including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions, especially near coasts.
This warning is in place until 9pm tonight.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.