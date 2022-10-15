Carrigart crash victim named as Seamus Rodgers

Victim will be buried in Carrigart on Tuesday
The victim of Friday's accident on the road between Cranford and Carrigart has been named as Seamus Rodgers from Gortnabrade, Carrigart.
He died following a collision shortly before 8am on the morning in question. The road was closed for a period with diversions operating for a good part of the day.
A respected and well-known businessman, the late Mr Rodgers was the proprietor of SR Auto Parts in Milford. He was also at different times in his life, the skipper of a number of well-known fishing trawlers.
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, today, Saturday, at 2pm going to his late residence.
His funeral will take place from there on Tuesday, October 18 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
