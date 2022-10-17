Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, October 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh

- Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran and England

- Elizabeth (Betty) McElhinney, Roughan Cottage, Newtoncunningham

- Bernadette McGee (née Boyle) Glenleighan, Fintown

- David Hough, 9 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

- Teresa Ellison, Ballycrowey, St John's Point, Dunkineely

- Tommy McKean, Rateen, St Johnston

- Dermot Galvin, Cavan Lower, Killygordon

- Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

- Sarah (Sadie) Turk (née Campbell) Bunaninver, Gweedore

- Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick

- Francis Gribben, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Eilas Cardoza, Ardara / Philippines

- John White, Foyle View, St Johnston

- Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh.

Beloved husband of Mary née Teahan, loving dad of daughter Marie, brother of the late Teresa, Mary, Ellen, Owen, Kathleen and Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife Mary, daughter Marie, son-in-law Will, stepson Edward Gibbons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and all his friends far and wide.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan, on Wednesday, October 19, from 6pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, October 20, to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan, for 11am Requiem Mass. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit (Palliative Care).

Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran and England

The death has occurred of Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran and formerly from Darwen, Blackburn, England.

She passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Carol, Jackie, Colleen and Helen and son Mark and daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm to 8pm. House Private at all other times please.

Removal on Tuesday to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2pm.

Donation in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo care of John McGee & Sons Funeral directors.

Marjorie’s cremation service can be view on https://www.churchservices. tv/lakelands

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483

Elizabeth (Betty) McElhinney, Roughan Cottage, Newtoncunningham

The death has taken place at her home of Elizabeth (Betty) McElhinney, Roughan Cottage, Newtoncunningham.

Predeceased by her late husband Samuel.

Betty will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her daughter Josephine and husband David Jeffrey, daughter Sandra and husband Robert Middleton, daughter Carol and husband Nigel Wylie, son Robert and wife Tanya. Grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Katie, Gemma, Nicole, Ellie and Layla. Beloved twin sister of Sally Payne and sister Kathleen Robb.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday afternoon, October 19th at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in All Saints Parish Church, Newtoncunningham, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Protestant Aid care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.



Bernadette McGee (née Boyle) Glenleighan, Fintown

The sudden death occurred at her late residence of Bernadette McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown. Beloved wife of Michael, much-loved mother to Kieran, Michael, Aisling and Dermot, and cherished sister of Ann, Brid, Marian, William, Margaret, and Maeve.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, brother, sisters, nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains to repose at her late residence in Glenleighan on Tuesday, October 18 from 11am. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, October 19, at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

David Hough, 9 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham



The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of David Hough, 9 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham and formerly Wolverhampton, England. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of David, Jonathan, James and Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchild, his wider family circle and friends.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Burnfoot, Monday, October 17, from 5pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, arriving at 7pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass Tuesday morning, October 18, at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Teresa Ellison, Ballycrowey, St John's Point, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Teresa Ellison, Ballycrowey, St John's Point, Dunkineely.

Peacefully, at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless. Sadly missed by her brother Packie (Dunkineely), sister Delia (Australia), all her nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy McKean, Rateen, St Johnston

The death has taken place, at his home, of Tommy McKean, Rateen, St Johnston F93NY72. Predeceased by his parents James and Anna McKean and sister Irene. Much loved father of Susan, Catherine and Sophie. He will be deeply missed by his sister Joan and husband Norman Watt, sister Mary and husband Ian McArthur, and sister Anne and husband Ian Kennedy.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Sunday. Funeral service at his home on Monday, October 17 at 2pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church graveyard. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice Palliative Care Team care of Terence McClintock, funeral director.

Dermot Galvin, Cavan Lower, Killygordon

The death occurred, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Dermot Galvin, Cavan, Lower, Killygordon. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Sarah, late husband of Kathleen, much loved father to Jennifer (Donal), Caroline, Shirley (Donal), Eunan, Derek (Jennifer), Edward, Amanda (Adrian), Fiona, Vicky (Aaron) and Bernard (Gemma), cherished brother of Eamon (Peggy), Noel (Marie) and the late Jackie (Tessie) and Marie

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, 21 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains to repose at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, October 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

The tragic death has occurred of Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart and proprietor of SR Autos, Milford.

Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sarah (Sadie) Turk, (née Campbell), Bunaninver, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Sarah Turk, (née Campbell), Bunaninver, Gweedore, originally from Cnoc Fola, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ronald, daughter Annmarie, sons Ronald and Paul, sister Annie, brother John, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren & extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Agnes (Sharkey) and brother Patrick(Campbell).

Her remains will repose at her home. Removal to Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola, today, Sunday at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 17 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred of Kevin Oliver late of Straleel, Carrick.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, his sons Jordon, Kieran, Marcus and Patrick, their devoted partners and his adoring grandchildren.

Kevin's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 18 in St Columba's Church Carrick at 12 noon with the burial of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Oliver and the Doherty families would like to thank you for your support at this time.

Francis Gribben, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place on October 4 in North Shields, of Francis Gribben, formerly from Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Dearly loved son of the late Frank and Sarah Teresa Gribben (née Griffin) and much-loved brother of Karen, Shaun, Bernadette, Eamon, Terence, Anthony, Sarah and Kevin.

His remains will repose at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday with removal at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Eilas Cardoza, Ardara / Philippines

The death took place in the Philippines on Tuesday, October 11 of Eilas Cardoza, Philippines, aged 40.

Son of Vilma Cardoza and stepson of Charlie Gildea, Ardara.

Burial will take place on Sunday, October 16 in the Philippines.

House in Ardara Private please.

John White, Foyle View, St Johnston

The death occurred peacefully at Letterkenny General Hospital of John White, Foyle View, St Johnston.

Dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Sarah, dearest brother of Ted and the late Katie, Mary, Bobby, Enid, Willie and Lil, loving uncle and great uncle.

Visitors are welcome to John's home on Sunday until 10pm.

Funeral service in his late home Foyle View, St Johnson on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only; donations to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Mr James Fleming, Stedavage, St Johnston.

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan, (née McCrabbe), Newtowncunningham

Predeceased by her sister Lynn, Kate will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed at a later date.

Donations if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie