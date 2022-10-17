Special Mass to be held tonight for injured Inishowen man critically injured in Australian accident

Oratory of the Assumption, Ballyliffin
A special Mass will be held this evening for an Inishowen man who was badly injured in an accident in Australia.
Clonmany man Eoin Sweeney remains in a critical condition after being struck by an ambulance in Sydney two weeks ago.
Mr Sweeney (28) suffered serious head injuries after an ambulance was responding to an urgent call when he was struck shortly after midnight at Elizabeth Street in the Surry Hills suburb.
A Mass has been organised for Eoin which will take place in the Oratory, Ballyliffin at 7pm tonight.
An online fundraiser has raised over $165,000 (€105,000) to support Eoin’s medical expenses and aftercare.
