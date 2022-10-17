Search

17 Oct 2022

Progress made on major Fort Dunree upgrade project

Dunree Fort

Fort Dunree

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Progress has been on a major upgrade project for Inishowen's Fort Dunree, it has been confirmed.

The popular Inishowen tourist attraction is to be totally transformed following a multi-million euro investment.

The former military base is set to gain a number of new developments to improve visitor facilities and walkways in the years to come.

The plans include a proposed Funicular (which will be the only one in Ireland) will offer visitors a “thrilling ascent” to the High Fort, whilst its descent will provide breath-taking views of Lough Swilly and its surroundings. A new glass walkway is also in the pipeline, bridging two elements of the site and providing spectacular views of the natural environment. Some of the vacant buildings will be restored and renewed, while others will be removed where necessary. There will be new pathways for visitors and the car park will also be expanded to provide additional spaces.

The Design Team for the project has been appointed and preliminary design has commenced. The design phase will continue until December with the detailed design phase starting in January 2023.

Planning permission for the project will be submitted in July 2023 with construction planned to start in August 2023.

The Design Team is; Taylor McCarney Architects / Keys and Monaghan Architects Joint Venture are the Integrated Design Team Lead, Tandem Design Ltd.  are the Visitor Experience and Interpretation Consultant and Sammon Ltd. are providing the Quantity Surveying Service.

Commenting, Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said: “It is great news that this fantastic rejuvenation project for Fort Dunree is progressing.

"Congratulations to the appointed design team and thank you to Failte Ireland and Donegal County Council as well as the Fort Dunree Directors and Fort Dunree Military Museum group and staff for all their continued work on this exciting project.

"Thanks to local councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicolas Crossan for their advocacy on the project too.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media