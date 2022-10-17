Search

17 Oct 2022

Series of 'music and friendship' evenings to take place across Inishowen this month

Carndonagh's Tul-na-Ri

The first of a series of 'music and friendship' evenings will take place in Carndonagh's Tul-na-Ri

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

A series of 'music and friendship' evenings is due to take place across Inishowen this month.

The evenings are being held in memory of Joan McAllister who tragically died in a car accident in Co. Cavan in 2020.

Joan, along with her friends, spent many years visiting the people of Inishowen and singing Gospel songs in local care homes and having special music and friendship evenings in various places.

Four special Music and Friendship Evenings will be held in various venues at 8pm each evening. At each evening, speakers will seek to illustrate how God can help people cope with the trials and difficulties of life. They will also use the Bible to show how people can find hope in a troubled world. The evenings are informal and there will be special music and singing.

The first evening is in the Tul-na-Ri in Carndonagh on Tuesday, October 18 when Ed Smyth will bring a message of hope and inspiration.

On Thursday, October 20 a special evening will be held in the Greencastle Community Centre where James McKean will bring a message of comfort.

An evening will also be held on Tuesday, October 25 in the Municipal Golf Club in Buncrana when Philip Poots will speak about God’s love.

The final evening will be held in Saint Mary’s Community Hall, Muff on Thursday, October 27 when John Mulhern will bring a message of hope in troubled times.

Neil Shaw and others will sing and play special Gospel Songs each evening.

Admission is free each evening and everyone is very welcome. Refreshments will be served and there will be time to talk with friends. For further information contact Irish Bible Ministries, PO Box 14, Lifford, Co. Donegal.

