Donegal Sports Star Awards' winners of 1980 and 1981 remembered 40 years on

The Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee would host an annual event bringing back winners of 40 years ago to recognise their achievements and make presentations to mark the occasion.



Due to the pandemic anniversary events for the 1980 and 1981 winners had to be postponed so on Monday in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny the event took place.



Donegal Sports Star Awards PRO Declan Kerr was behind the mic as Grace Boyle, chairperson of the Donegal Sports Star Awards committee; John McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of the awards’ long-running sponsor, Donegal County Council; Councillor Donal 'Mandy' Kelly, the new Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District - who brother, the late Manus Kelly, was the overall award winner in 2017 - and Anthony Molloy, cathaoirleach for Glenties District and Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning captain, were guest speakers, with a minute’s silence held for the 10 people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy the week before last.



“I would like to extend my sympathies and condolences to all the families to those who died in the awful tragedy in Creeslough,” councillor Molloy said. “We also remember the injured people and keep them in our prayers and thoughts.



“I have been awarded here individually and also with the 1992 team in the Abbey Hotel, where there was a fantastic night which has Wayne McCullagh (Olympic boxing bantamweight silver medal winner at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics). Tonight is about the winners from 1980 and 1981, some great sportswomen and it’s great to see you all after so long. Congratulations to you all. It’s a great initiative from the Sports Star committee to have these awards and long may the link with Donegal County Council continue.”

The fifth Donegal Sports Star Awards which were held in the Milford Inn on November 28, 1980. The Awards were presented by the Special Guest Tom Walsh, the President of the Handball of Association of Ireland. The schools’ presentations were made by Donegal County Council Chairperson J.J Reid.



The 1980 winners who were remembered on Monday night were:

Ronnie Catterson (Moto-Cross) RIP

Audrey Macbeth (Badminton)

Hugh Doherty (Boxing)

Eamonn Browne (Cycling)

Michael Carr (GAA)

Eamon Harvey (Motorsport) RIP

David Vance (Hockey)

Anne McGrath (Tennis)

John Campbell (Clay Pigeon Shooting)

Brid Carr (Table Tennis) RIP

Margaret McFadden (Handball and Sports Personality of the Year)

Charlie McGinty (Rugby)

Denis Bonner (Soccer)

Nancy Buchanan (Appreciation-Tennis) RIP

Carmel Kelly (Best Sports Girl)

Eddie McGinley (Best Sports Boy)

Eamon Harvey (Best Sports Teacher)

Barney Coyle (Hall of Fame) RIP

The 1981 Donegal Sports Star Awards winners at the 40th anniversary event in Letterkenny on Monday

The winners of 1981 were also honoured, which took place in the Milford Inn on Friday, December 4. The Special guest that night was the Buncrana born Garda Deputy Commissioner Eamon Doherty. The schools; presentations were made by Donegal County Council Chairperson Clement Coughlan.

The winners were:

PJ Patton (Badminton)

John Fitzgerald (Boxing)

John Loughrey (Clay Pigeon Shooting)

Ivan Wray (Cycling) RIP

Martin McHugh (GAA)

James Cullen (Motorsport)

Dessie Doherty (Soccer)

Paula Martin (Table Tennis)

Ann McCafferty (Tennis)

Paddy Gallagher (Rugby)

Kathleen Gallagher (Judo)

Enda McMenamin (Golf)

Joyce McMullin (Best Secondary Schoolboy)

Grace Fields (Best Sports Girl)

Ann Carroll (Best Sports Teacher)

PCC Falcarragh (Secondary School Award)

Ian Smith (Appreciation and Rugby) RIP

James L Rankin (Hall of Fame) RIP

Sean Carlin (Athletics 1980, 1981, Overall 1981)