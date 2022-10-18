Irish FA Academy and FAI Exchange Programme takes place in Buncrana

The first exchange fixture between the Irish FA Academy and the FAI was held at the excellent Maginn Park Stadium, Buncrana on Saturday.



The pitch was in excellent condition to host Finn Harps and Carlow Kilkenny FC in an EA Sports FAI National League u17 game. The home side had an impressive 5-1 victory to end the season in style.



The IFA Academy travelling party included referee Finton Coyle (a local Derry man from North West Referees’ Association), Jonny Cartmill (Mid Ulster Referees’ Association) and Andrew Beattie (Fermanagh and Western Referees’ Association), plus Academy Director Ian Getty and Coach Basil Marshall.





The group were extremely well received with a warm and friendly welcome from both the hosts and Carlow/Kilkenny FC. Both clubs are to be congratulated on the sportsmanship displayed by the players and coaches, throughout the game.



The IFA group passed on a card and small donation to Finn Harps, towards the club’s fundraising appeal for the recent Creeslough disaster. Carlow/Kilkenny FC presented a wreath prior to kick-off to the Finn Harps captain.





The final part of the event was to visit the nearby Inishowen Gateway Hotel for a superb evening meal for the travelling party-the perfect location to participate in the post-match coaching report, delivered by Coach Basil Marshall.



An excellent opportunity for the Referee Academy team to meet new teams, players, coaches and to operate in a different Development league. Also, to benefit from the post-match interview with an excellent referee coach. Special mention to Shane Bradley and Paddy McDaid from Finn Harps FC, for their welcome and support throughout the day.





Thank you also to Ian Stokes and Rob Hennessey from the FAI for arranging the fixture and for this opportunity. The Irish FA look forward to hosting a similar fixture in Northern Ireland for the FAI referees in the near future