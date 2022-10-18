Gardaí investigating alleged Burnfoot assaults

Gardaí are investigating alleged Burnfoot assaults
Gardai are investigating a number of alleged assaults in Burnfoot.
A number of men are believed to have been involved in an incident in the carpark of a closed licenced premises at Sappagh on Thursday last at 10pm.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident of who has dash cam footage to contact them in Buncrana garda station.
