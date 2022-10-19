Buncrana man facing grievous bodily harm charge returned for trial to Derry Crown Court

Bishop Street courthouse in Derry
A man with an address in Buncrana has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man.
Marius Cesnulevicius (26) of Millfield Grove in Buncrana appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court today.
He was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man on March 4, 2019.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Cesnulevicius said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 15 and released on bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged victim in the case.
