HSE move to ease Cashel na Cor staffing pressures

The HSE has moved to ease ongoing pressure at an Inishowen centre for people with learning difficulties.

Staffing issues at Cashel na Cor Resource Centre have been an ongoing issue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to a lack of staff, users of the centre have seen the number of opening days reduced to just two days a week.

The issue has been raised on numerous occassion by local representatives.

At last month's meeting of the Regional Health Forum, the HSE's Community Healthcare Organisation, Chief Officer for Donegal, Dermot Monaghan confirmed that the appointment of a new manager and staff nurse were “critical” in the reopening of Cashel na Cor to pre-Covid opening hours.

Currently the Buncrana facility has one staff nurse and seventeen health care assistants in place.

In a written response to a query from Inishowen councillor Albert Doherty, the HSE has confirmed that interviews were held for the manager's post on September 19.

That position is currently being processed for appointment by the HR department. However no date has been provided by the HSE when the position will be filled.

The vacant nursing post has also been accepted and will be filled by the HSE's HR department pending all necessary clearance requirements.

A social care worker position is also to be filled and this is being offered out to the existing panel by HR.

Head of Service Disability CHO1, Edel Quinn said: “At present, the service is running five days per week with a number of service users attending two days per week. Priority 1 service users attend five days per week.

"Those receiving a reduced number of days at the service will have their number of days of service increased to pre-Covid levels once a new manager and nurse have been recruited and taken up their positions.”

Welcoming the HSE's statement, Cllr Doherty said he was giving it a cautious welcome.

“While no timeframe has been provided the answer from the HSE is welcome. The vital personnel vacancies filled and to be filled at Cashel na Cor are critical to the delivery and provision of pre-Covid services.

“The commitment received for the provision of pre Covid levels of services for clients when the personnel vacancies are filled will be welcomed by all affected families.”