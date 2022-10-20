A musician whose legacy will live on forever is laid to rest in Gaoth Dobhair

Noel Ó Dúgáin was a man who was immersed in music and tradition from an early age and whose life’s legacy will live on as he departs to be alongside the master musician, an tAthair Brian Ó Fearraigh told the congregation who gathered, this morning, for his Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Chapel in Derrybeg.

A founding member of Clannad, Noel Duggan, 73, was an integral part of the award-winning Clannad story from the beginning. He was both a singer and songwriter with the band.

As Mass began, Pól Jarvis described the gifts that were being brought to the altar. Among the gifts was Noel’s guitar, a lead and photograph of his beloved dog Rainbow, his Dore band-sash and flute, a certificate of when he qualified as a radio officer in 1971, fifty-two years as a Clannad member - an early photo of the band was brought to the altar and Rubicon the album he recorded with his twin brother Pádraig were all laid at the altar.

The Mass was celebrated by an tAthair Brian Ó Fearraigh and concelebrated by Father Seán Ó Gallchóir, Father Mairtín Ó Duggáin and Father Cathal Ó Gallchóir.

Condolences were paid to the entire family as Mass began.

A flower bouquet of a guitar made of white flowers lay against the altar during Mass.

An tAthair Brian Ó Fearraigh spoke of how Derrybeg Chapel is constructed in the shape of the Errigal and how St Michael’s Chapel was constructed in the shape of the Muckish - both mountains that stand alongside the seven sisters.

The Derrybeg-based curate said it was poignant that Noel had written that people leave but mountains remain.

Bartley Brennan did the first reading and Noeleen Ní Cholla sang the psalm.

An tAthair Ó Fearraigh said Noel’s final note has been played, his final song has been sung. An tAthair Ó Fearraigh urged people not to feel hopeless but to pray for the repose of Noel’s soul.

He said that Noel has gone ahead of us, he has died but his music will never die.

The priest said that Noel is now free from the troubles of this world.

“Today certainly is a sad day and it is a lonely day. Noel Ó Dúgáin, a brother, an uncle, a companion, an anamchara, a soulmate, a fellow musician and a dear friend to many has died and we gather here this morning to thank God for the beautiful gift of his life and to pray for the happy repose of his soul,” an tAthair Ó Fearraigh said.

He said that Noel had a great love of music: “For Noel the song and the beautiful melody of his life here in this world, on earth has ended but that same melody continues on and it continues in a different rhythm, it continues to a different tune now not of Noel’s making but that of the master musician God almighty. So Noel has gone from this life - he has found peace - a peace that is far beyond any peace or tranquility that we can experience in this earthly existence,” the Derrybeg-based curate said.

He said that Noel had a strong, simple and profound faith.

The congregation heard that Noel Ó Dúgáin was born on January 23, 1949, the eldest of twins. At times, he was described as being the leader, the ‘bossy one - “how true that is, I cannot be certain,’ an tAthair Brian Ó Fearraigh said.

He received his primary education in Scoil Phádraig in Dore where both his parents were both teachers, Máire and Aodh Ó Dúgáin. He later attended Ardscoil Mhuire. Noel never forgot his friends from school, the priest said.

“That connection was strong in his life and that tells us a lot about the type of man he was. I know a lot of you who are here today and many more who cannot and are watching in on Facebook. Many hearts are broken in many places around the world,” he said.

He was young when he discovered he loved music and song. Music surrounded him during his youth and it nurtured him. He was writing until the very end, the congregation heard.

“It came as no surprise that he became a musician. Music was in his blood. Noel loved music. He composed music. He played music. He listened to music. He lived music. I think we can even go so far as to say that Noel Ó Dúgáin was music. To the high note to the low note and every other note in between and through Clannad Noel brought … a deep and binding love of music to thousands upon thousands,” An tAthair Ó Fearraigh said.

Noel and Clannad brought houses down throughout the world, he said.

They brought music to Tory na dTonn and Noel and Pádraig both loved Tory island, the priest said.

He recounted a story of when Noel was in Tory Island during the early days and of how Noel’s guitar crowd-surfed from the back of the clubhouse to the stage ahead of a fantastic and wonderful night of music.

He was described as the wikipedia of the Ó Dúgáin family.

“Ba tobar an eolais é go fior,” the priest said, describing Noel as having a great and wide knowledge of his people and those who have gone before him.

He was always happy to share his knowledge with others. He loved history.

Noel was open and welcoming to everyone: “He always welcomed someone else. He recognised the nobility in everyone - he had an open mind and people were always comfortable with him and he put people at ease.”

He loved his dog Rainbow, the priest said, adding that Noel always had a smile for everyone.

God’s grace shone from his eyes, An tAthair Ó Fearraigh said.

Noel was loyal to old traditions and he would often get the Dore Band together to practice. He enjoyed the music of the Beach Boys and the Beatles.

Many pop songs were translated and played in Leo’s Tavern, the congregation heard. He and members of his family were also members of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

In the 70’s, he and the rest of Clannad entered the competition The Letterkenny Folk Festival and it was from there their journey began in earnest.

“In terms of music he was recognised for his guitar solos,” the congregation heard.

Often Noel would play in Mín Uí Bhaoill chapel. He would play alongside the choir and Columba on the organ. They would sing and play religious songs and Noel, at times, would create his own versions of Criost an Síol and A Mhuire Mháthair.

An tAthair Ó Fearraigh described Noel as having an individual style of playing the guitar which was a joy to listen to.

He spoke of the Irish traditional song ‘Níl sé ‘na Lá’ and how it lifted the hearts of Clannad fans wherever they traveled.

“No one could play these songs like Noel, who traveled to the four corners of the world during his lifetime,” those gathered heard.

Having spent years in Dublin, Noel never forgot his roots:“He was exceptionally proud of his people and his home,” an tAthair Brian said.

Noel returned home around seven years ago and reunited with his old friends.He had a strong connection with Loch an Iúir and was known as the Loch an Iúir Legend. Those in the area had a great respect for Noel as he did for them.

An tAthair Brian said that it was significant that when Noel’s remains were brought back to Loch an Iúir, earlier this week, that people stood at the side of the road, many holding candles, and people turned lights off in their homes as a mark of respect for Noel.

An tAthair Ó Fearraigh said it was also significant that it was Loch an Iúir that Noel drew his last breath in this world, on Saturday evening last:“As it was there among his friends he lived, he sang, he ate, he drank and he taught and where he welcomed people and friends. He himself was a very sociable man and he loved company and wasn’t it fitting that among his own friends … he closed his eyes on this world and opened them to everlasting life. The music of Noel’s life didn’t end in Casadh an tSúgáin, in the company of his friends - he continues to play music in you and in everyone he knew - in you and in your work.

“So we gather here today to bid farewell to this amazing man - a man who had a larger than life heart and an even greater and unbelievable musical talent. A man who died as he lived, doing what he loved most, doing what made him feel happy, feel good, a labour of love writing and creating a musical legacy that will last forever. A music that was faithful to his own rich heritage. Music that has outlasted himself and on that note, a Noel Uí Dhúgáin, buail an bothar agus gabh na bhaile.”