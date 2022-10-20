Annual #BuyDonegal campaign set to return

The annual #BuyDonegal campaign returns next month to showcase the very best of Donegal business.

#BuyDonegal gives businesses an opportunity across the county to highlight their exciting and innovative range of products and services, while providing important awareness to encourage people to buy and support their businesses.

The initiative, developed by Donegal County Council, will run from Friday, November 11 right up until Christmas Eve, providing ample opportunity for festive stocking fillers!

"#BuyDonegal provides a fantastic platform for Donegal businesses to highlight their genuine craft, innovation and appeal," outlined Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council. Since it began in 2020, we saw a huge response from both businesses and the public in collectively promoting enterprise in the county.

"2022 will provide an opportunity to build on the success of the inaugural campaign and generate even greater interest in #BuyDonegal."

#BuyDonegal 2022 will have specific weekly focus themes, with a range of special offers and prize giveaways for consumers throughout.

The campaign will be supported with an extensive marketing campaign and people are encouraged to keep a close on eye on buydonegal.com to find out more about the range of wonderful products and services on offer from Donegal.

Most importantly the campaign offers consumers a great opportunity to buy their special Donegal gift in time for Christmas while also supporting the local economy. It supports a range of enterprise such as food and drink producers, designers and makers, tourism providers and retailers.

John G McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council stated: "Over 300 businesses got behind #BuyDonegal last year as it grows in popularity.

"In 2021 it provided a great boost to the Donegal business community. The positive message it delivered, not just to the people of Donegal and our diaspora, but internationally was fantastic.’’

For the people of Donegal and beyond, they can support the campaign and Donegal businesses by visiting buydonegal.com, buying a Donegal product or service and via social media using the hashtag #BuyDonegal or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall.

For Donegal businesses who have not yet signed up to the campaign please visit https://donegal.ie/ businessportal to register your details.