22 Oct 2022

Public urged not to provide bonfire material in the lead up Halloween

bonfire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

The public are being urged not to provide material for bonfires.

Issuing the warning Donegal County Council is reminding the public that it illegal to provide material for bonfires.

The council has also warned that bonfires can cause serious damage to the environment and our health.

There has been a significant reduction in the number of bonfires over recent years as the public have recognised the importance of responsible waste management, the council said.

Suzanne Bogan, Donegal County Council Waste Awareness Officer said: "While traditionally wood and straw were used on bonfires in recent times materials such as tyres, mattresses, couches, furniture, plastics, aerosols, foam, metal, painted timber, treated timber, household waste etc are burned on bonfires.

"This type of activity is illegal. It is also an offence to supply waste materials to parties collecting for bonfires. The uncontrolled burning of these waste types is very damaging to our health and environment as harmful dioxins are created and released into the air that we breathe.

"Bonfires can also very often be built close to houses and other property and can cause serious damage and injuries particularly where the burning of highly combustible materials is taking place. These incidents lead to vital resources being strained such as the National Ambulance Service, Fire Service and Gardaí."

She added: “Donegal County Council is currently monitoring a number of locations were waste materials have been supplied as bonfire material over the past number of years”.

To protect human health and the environment, Donegal County Council is asking all businesses and commercial outlets who deal in, or have dealt with, the sale, supply, delivery, collection or treatment of tyres or waste tyres, for example; tyre retailers, suppliers, car dealerships, plant hire, scrap yards and waste collectors/facilities etc; to ensure that all tyres and waste tyres are safely secured and managed accordingly so as they do not potentially or inadvertently form part of any bonfire(s).

Contact the Emergency Services by calling 999 or 112 if you see a bonfire being lit close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas.

For more information on how to manage your waste correctly visit www.donegalcoco.ie and www.mywaste.ie

