Over €1.2 million raised for Creeslough Community Support Fund

Over €1.2 million has been raised in the Creeslough Community Support Fund.
The fund is managed by the Irish Red Cross for victims of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 people.
The money will be used to help those in the community.
A separate Go Fund Me account has raised over €455,000 for the victims.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.