Gallery: Annual Illies Celtic underage presentations

Illies Celtic FC U7s at the annual under-aged presentation of prizes held in Illies Community Centre. Included on left, is John Grant, coach, Stephen Doherty, Dergview Utd. (special guest), and on right Emma Doherty, Ladies U19 Ireland team (special guest). (Photos - nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.