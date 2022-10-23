Search

23 Oct 2022

All square between Letterkenny and Cockhill in USL opener

Christy McLaughlin cancelled out Gearoid McDermott's opener at the Letterkenny Community Centre

Down to nine, Cockhill see off Bonagee through McColgan double

Cockhill Celtic

Reporter:

Contributor

23 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The opening night of the season saw Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic draw 1-1 in a decent curtain raiser at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday evening.

Letterkenny Rovers 1
Cockhill Celtic 1

Both sides had contrasting starts to their respective seasons and it will be the home side who will be the happier of the two teams with a decent display.

Cockhill had the better of the opening exchanges with Garbhan Friel firing high from close range while Corey McBride failed to convert when through on a one in one on Rovers net-minder Mark Anthony McGinley.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan: 'We're running out of games'

Finn Harps are back at the bottom of the Premier Division following an away draw at Bohemians on Friday night

Rovers had chances through Gearoid McDermott and Simon McGlynn, while McGinley did well to tip over the bar a well hit McBride free-kick in what was a competitive opening half.

The game sprung to life immediately after the restart as Rovers took the lead when Adrian Delap did well on the right before his pinpoint cross found McDermott who headed home giving Harry Doherty -back after a spell in the Irish league - in the Cockhill goals no chance.

Cockhill started to dominate possession and levelled on 68 when Christy McLaughlin headed home after his initial shot was saved by McGinley.

McGinley came to Rovers rescue late on when pulling off a top notch save while the visitors were incensed when the final whistle blew as McBride was through on goal when match referee John Coll decided to bring a halt to proceedings.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media