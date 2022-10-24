Jodie Loughrey captains and scores winner for Ireland in European qualifier

Jodie Loughrey of Republic of Ireland shoots at goal despite the efforts of Ida Heikkinen of Finland during the 2022/23 UEFA Women's U17 European Championship Qualifiers
Jodie Loughrey was captain and also scored the decisive goal as the Republic of Ireland won today’s Uefa Women’s Under-17 European Championship qualifier against Finland.
Ireland ran out 3-2 winners at Seaview in Belfast, with Buncrana native Loughrey scoring her side’s third goal, which made for a 3-1 lead at half-time, with Aoife Kelly and Ruby Gallagher the other goalscorers. Loughrey lines out for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage Women’s National League.
Ireland play their third fixture of the series on Thursday at 12 noon at Seaview against hosts Northern Ireland, who lost their opening fixture 2-0 to Finland.
A superb second-half header from Sarah Gutmann was enough to earn Austrian a 1-0 win over Ireland in the opening match of League A Group three on Friday.
