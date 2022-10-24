Search

24 Oct 2022

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin nominated for TG4 Players’ Player of the Year

Niamh McLaughlin of Donegal is shortlisted for TG4 Players’ Senior Player of the Year with Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Emma Duggan of Meath

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin nominated for TG4 Players’ Player of the Year

Niamh McLaughlin captained Donegal to the National League Division 1 final and the All-Ireland semi-final this season

Reporter:

Alan Foley

24 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin has been nominated for the TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award. 

Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 4-24, is also nominated, along with Meath's All-Ireland winner Emma Duggan.

Duggan played a key role for the Royal County once again, notching 1-12 along the way, as they retained the Brendan Martin Cup, while Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s red-hot scoring form played a big part in Kerry’s march to a first Senior Final since 2012.

McLaughlin, who plays for Moville, was also a towering figure for her Donegal, as they contested a Lidl National League Division 1 final against Meath, before advancing to the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship. 

The winners will be revealed at the 2022 TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

2021 TG4 All Star winner Geraldine McLaughlin from is joined on the 2022 list of nominations by Termon team-mates, Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley, Robert Emmets' Tanya Kennedy and Moville duo Niamh Hegarty and Niamh McLaughlin.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees
Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)*
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)*
Emma Duggan (Meath)*

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees
Aisling Donoher (Laois)
Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois)
Mo Nerney (Laois)*

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees
Cathy Carey (Antrim)
Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh)
Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)

 *(also nominated for a TG4 All Star award) 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media