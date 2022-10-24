Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin nominated for TG4 Players’ Player of the Year

Niamh McLaughlin captained Donegal to the National League Division 1 final and the All-Ireland semi-final this season
Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin has been nominated for the TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.
Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 4-24, is also nominated, along with Meath's All-Ireland winner Emma Duggan.
Duggan played a key role for the Royal County once again, notching 1-12 along the way, as they retained the Brendan Martin Cup, while Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s red-hot scoring form played a big part in Kerry’s march to a first Senior Final since 2012.
McLaughlin, who plays for Moville, was also a towering figure for her Donegal, as they contested a Lidl National League Division 1 final against Meath, before advancing to the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.
The winners will be revealed at the 2022 TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.
2021 TG4 All Star winner Geraldine McLaughlin from is joined on the 2022 list of nominations by Termon team-mates, Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley, Robert Emmets' Tanya Kennedy and Moville duo Niamh Hegarty and Niamh McLaughlin.
TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees
Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)*
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)*
Emma Duggan (Meath)*
TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees
Aisling Donoher (Laois)
Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois)
Mo Nerney (Laois)*
TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees
Cathy Carey (Antrim)
Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh)
Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)
*(also nominated for a TG4 All Star award)
