Proceeds from Newtown’s Christmas lights fundraiser to go to Creeslough

The Light Up Newtown 5k will raise funds for those affected by the Creeslough explosion rather than the village’s Christmas lights and decorations
Funds raised from a charity walk and run in Newtowncunningham which were to help fund the village’s Christmas lights and decorations will be donated to the Creeslough Community Support Fund.
The Light Up Newtown 5k is taking place on Saturday, October 29 following a successful inaugural event last year. Sponsored by Kernan's Eurospar, diner, coffee house and bakery, it was initiated as a fundraising event to the Light Up Newtown for Christmas appeal and to build on the work done the previous year by a local community group to install lighting and decorations around the village for Christmas.
The Christmas fundraising committee in the village has decided that the event will be used to raise funds for the families and responders affected by the fatal explosion in Creeslough.
Organiser Joe Cannon: ‘We feel it’s the least we could do to show our support for our neighbours in Creeslough and help them at this difficult and sad time.’
Organiser Joe Cannon of the local Ocras Take-Away and Pizzeria said: “We will make absolutely sure the funds from this event will be delivered through the right channels and I will be in touch with those groups after the 5k event.
“We feel it’s the least we could do to show our support for our neighbours in Creeslough and help them at this difficult and sad time.”
There is a €10 race entry fee and donations are welcome. The 5K will entail chip timing and number allocation with registration online. Free parking will be available on the day. Registration for the 5k and donations can be made at https://www.njuko.net/light_up_newtown_5k2022
