25 Oct 2022

Occupants of stolen car fled the scene after Carndonagh collision

A BMW which was stolen in Carndonagh was involved in the two-car collision

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information after a hit and run in Carndonagh at the weekend involving a stolen car.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at Magheranett, Carndonagh on Sunday at around 12.10pm. 

Gardaí say a black Ford Focus was travelling from Buncrana towards Carndonagh when a blue BMW, with a partial registration of FE63, travelling from the opposite direction appeared to lose control, resulting in the collision. 

The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene but the driver and a number of passengers of the BMW exited the vehicle and ran. 

The BMW was later reported as stolen from the Abbots Wood area in Carndonagh. Gardaí say it was reported to have been stolen after 4am and the time of the collision. 

Buncrana gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed the blue BMW or captured it on dash cam footage at either location to contact them.

Anyone who may have any relevant information in relation to the theft of the BMW or the collision is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or by the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

