Search

27 Oct 2022

Buncrana's Odhran Doherty helps Shane O'Neills to epic Armagh IFC title win

Odhran Doherty kicked three points as his Shane O'Neills side won the Armagh IFC title in dramatic fashion at the Athletic Grounds

Buncrana's Odhran Doherty helps Shane O'Neills to epic Armagh IFC title win

Odhran Doherty sizes up his options in the colours of Shane O'Neills in Armagh

Reporter:

Alan Foley

26 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Odhran Doherty from Buncrana played his part as Shane O'Neills won the Armagh Intermediate Football Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Paul O’Rourke’s goal in the depths of injury time at the Athletic Grounds sealed a first ever title for Shane O'Neills to leave St Paul’s heartbroken, with the final score reading 2-11 to 1-13.

“It was a very exciting final that went to the last play,” Doherty told DonegalLive. “It was a great win. I decided to finally make the transfer as the commute for the last 10 years was a long one and it was great to be part of the club’s first intermediate success.”

Doherty, in his first season with the club, kicked three points in the win, having made the transfer from his native club. With the Scarvey outfit, Doherty was a Donegal IFC winner in 2004 and then helped the club to the Junior A crown in 2019, a run which ended in the Ulster final, where they lost out to Blackhill of Monaghan.

A Senior Sports Officer with Louth Local Sports Partnership, Doherty and his team will now take on Monaghan champions Corduff in the Ulster IFC back at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday, November 5, in the preliminary round, which is a week before the Donegal champions Dungloe face Antrim’s Cuchullains Dunloy in Ahoghill in the quarter-finals.

Another Buncrana native, John Doherty, is the manager of St Finian’s Swords and they drew 1-8 to 1-8 win Garristown in the Dublin Junior 1 Club Football Championship final at the Clann Mhuire grounds in Naul on Sunday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media