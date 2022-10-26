Four points from Conor O'Donnell help ATU Donegal to victory over St Mary’s

ATU Donegal made it two from two in their HE Senior Football League Division 1 campaign, courtesy of a six-point victory against St Mary’s Belfast at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvahey.

St Mary’s Belfast 1-7

ATU Donegal 0-16

Following on from their 1-11 to 0-9 victory over Queen’s on week one, Maxi Curran’s side, minus the injured Joel Bradley Walsh who scored 1-5 last week, continued their fine early season form, with Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell marking his first appearance of the campaign with four points.

In all, ATU Donegal had a wide array of scorers, with Keelan Dunleavy from Glenswilly, Jason McGee of Cloughaneely, Killybegs’ Jack McSharry, Milford’s Rory O’Donnell, and Mark McAteer, a clubman of Gaeil Fhánada hitting two points apiece.

Carlos O’Reilly of St Michael’s and Downings’ Keelan McGroddy scored a point apiece for the ATU side, who lined out St Eunan’s duo Kieran Tobin and Eoin Dowling, as well as Sligo SFC final man of the match Liam Gaughan from Tourlestrane.

ATU scorers: Conor O’Donnell 0-4; Keelan Dunleavy, Jason McGee, Jack McSharry, Mark McAteer, Rory O’Donnell 0-2 each; Carlos O’Reilly and Rory O’Donnell 0-1 each.

ATU Donegal: Johnny Toye (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin); Aaron Gilhooley (Sean MacCumhaill’s), Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s), Dylan Dorrian (Milford); Carlos O’Reilly (St Michael's), Jack Gallagher (Glenswilly), Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly); Ryan McFadden (Termon), Beanón Corrigan (St Geraldine's, Co Louth); Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Co Sligo), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Jack McSharry (Killybegs); Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada), Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), Rory O’Donnell (Milford). Subs: Eoin Dowling for McFadden (half-time), Keelan McGroddy for McAteer (41), Conal McDermott (St Mary’s Convoy 50) for Dorrian (50).

Other panellists: Cian Rooney, Eoghan DeBurca, Conor Cannon, Darragh Mc Menamin, Shane Tolan, Paul O’Hare, Bobby McGettigan, Mikey McHale, Darragh Mahon, Daniel Gildea, Ferdia Doherty, Blake McGarvey.

Meanwhile Luke Barrett’s ATU Donegal Fresher team drew with St Mary's from Belfast 0-9 to 0-9 in their HE Fresher Football League Division 1 match having defeated Queen’s last week 2-9 to 1-8. Barney Curran’s second match in charge of the ladies side saw a 1-8 to 0-8 loss against St Mary’s following on from their 3-11 to 0-11 win over ATU Sligo in the HEC LGFA League Division 3 last week.