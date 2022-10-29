McGinty, Ferry on target as Ballinamallard from from three down to win

Shane McGinty and Patrick Ferry were on the scoresheet again on Friday night as Ballinamallard hit back from three down to defeat Newington in the NIFL Championship.

Ballinamallard were 3-0 behind after just 27 minutes, but they stormed back to win 4-3 at Solitude.

St Johnston man McGinty riffled in to kick-start the comeback.

Darragh Byrne struck a minute later and the Mallards were firmly in it.

Ferry netted to draw them level and the winner arrived from Steve Drumm.

Ferry and McGinty were also on target in the previous week’s 2-1 win over Institute at Ferney Park.

St Johnston’s Michael Lynch and Letterkenny man BJ Banda were also in the Ballinamallard team, while Newtowncunningham man Ronan McKinley and Moville’s Shaun McDermott appeared as substitutes.

Mark McFadden from Buncrana netted a cracker from 30 yards on Saturday in a 2-1 win for Institute over Knockbreda.

Moville’s Dylan Doherty is the ‘Stute goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Patrick McGarvey from Dungloe was Man of the Match for Dergview as they picked up a first win of the season, defeating second-placed Annagh United 1-0.

Oran Brogan and Buncrana’s Stephen Doherty were also in the starting XI.

In the Irish League Premier Division, Carndonagh’s Kieran Farren came on for the final 13 minutes as Coleraine hammered Portadown 4-0, while Ronan Doherty, also from Carr, played in Cliftonville’s 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers.