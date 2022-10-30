Gardai: 'It is sights like this we do not want to see again this weekend'

An Garda Síochána in the Buncrana district have said there have been four arrests this weekend of driving under either the influence of drink and/or drugs.

They have posted a photograph on their social media accounts of a car involved in a crash in the Clonmany area to reinforce their warning.

“It is sights like this one in the Clonmany area last night that we do not want to see again this Bank Holiday weekend,” reads the Garda post. There have been four arrests within the Buncrana District over the past two days for the offence of driving under the influence - alcohol and/or drugs.

There are high visibility patrols, speed checks and checkpoints being conducted over the Bank Holiday weekend across Donegal.

“We urge all road users to act responsibly,” the statement continued. “Slow down and ensure that you remain within the legal speed limit at all times. Never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. If you do, you will be risking your life and the lives of others.

“Please ensure that you and any passengers that you have are wearing your seatbelts. Do not use/hold a mobile phone while driving. Our priority is to keep people safe so please make responsible decisions this weekend and always in relation to road safety. Help save lives by driving in a safe and responsible manner. We hope you all have an enjoyable and a safe Halloween weekend.”