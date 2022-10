Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 30, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

John Campbell, Ballybofey and Cloghan

The death has taken place of John Campbell of Campbell's Joinery, Ballybofey and late of Glassaghbeg, Cloghan.

Predeceased by his daughter Mary and son John, sister Nora, brothers Paddy, Hughie, Danny, Peter, Jimmy and Naois. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Agnes, daughter Collette, sons Brendan, Peter and Ciaran and extended family.

John's remains will are reposing at his home with Rosary at 9 pm. Family time from after the Rosary till 12 noon.

His funeral will leave his home at 2 pm on Monday going to The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, for Requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

Gretta Gallagher, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Gretta Gallagher (née Crawford), Sessiagh, Castlefin, Donegal, F93 K402



Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Stephen (Úna), Siobhán (Kevin) and Mark (Samantha), loving granny of Niall, Laura, Ciarán, Sarah and Dáithí, dearest sister of Séan, Eamon, Mary and Brigid.

Gretta's remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Castlefin with interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Jordan, Dublin and Creeslough

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family of Mary Jordan (née McIntyre), Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.

She will be very sadly missed by loving husband Pat and her daughters Caroline and Maria, sons-in-law Fran and Alan, cherished grandchildren Roisín, Stephen, Maria and Ella, predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Billy, her sisters Hannah, Bridget and Ellen and brothers Hughie, Neill, Michael, Seamus and John, nieces nephews relatives and wide circle of friends.

Mary's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede which can be viewed via https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/ followed by cremation in Dardistown at 1pm which can be viewed via https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Francis Hospice.

Deirdre McBrien, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Deirdre McBrien (née Blaine), Carnbeg, Bruckless

Predeceased by her husband Sean and her parents Charlie and Ethel Blaine, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Jacqueline, granddaughter Hannah, sister Marian, brother-in-law Paddy, niece, nephews and extended family.

House strictly private please.

Her remains are reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, F94A250, on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at St Mary’s of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Dogs Trust Ireland care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kenneth McFall, Muntermellan, Dunfanaghy, and formerly Dungannon, County Tyrone.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny funeral home (F92 P407) on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm for viewing.

Cremation service in Lakelands Crematorium County Cavan will take place on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Stephen Kelly, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully, at the Donegal Hospice of Stephen Kelly, Gortletteragh, Stranorlar,

Predeceased by his mother Philomena. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Charlene, daughter Caitlín, sons Ben and Jack, father Aidan, partner Anne, brother Shane, aunts Kate, Margaret, Marion, and Frances, uncles Fergus, Frank, Desmond, Johnny, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. A one way system is in operation by entering from Golf Course Road, Stranorlar and by exiting by Cavan Lower. Family time from 10pm until 2pm each day and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member.

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass took place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

